Durefishan Saleem fails to achieve flawless twirl in flared ensemble

Durefishan Saleem shared a series of twirls that were intercepted by tripping over the seam of her dress.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Khaie actress unveiled her struggles to twirl in a slew of video clips from the Hussain Rehar studio.
The star looked drop dead gorgeous in a beautiful beige dress with gathers on the waist. Her jet black short tresses added more appeal to her look.
"A failed series of how to twirl without tripping," the Pardes actor penned a caption.
She actively twirled to Wajid Layaq's pushto song Gul De Pa Zulfo that played in the backdrop.
Her best friend Maya Ali poured love at the star's viral twirl moment, calling her "Gorgeous."
Also her fans heaped praise at the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star in the comments section of the post.
One wrote, "So beautiful."
"Most beautiful girl in Pakistan," the second effused.
"My source of happiness," another penned.
"How can someone be this prettier," the fourth gushed.
Prior to this, the Siyaah Series actress spread wedding festive blues in an ethereal outfit from Sapphire.
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem starred in the hit drama serial Ishq Murshid opposite ace star Bilal Abbas Khan.