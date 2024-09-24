Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all' 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Iqra Aziz made her elder sister Sidra Aziz feel special and loved on her birthday. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Suno Chanda star dropped a bunch of throwback selfies with her sister along with a long celebratory note, acknowledging her presence and existence. 

"Happy Birthday APPY(only my appy) You’re another year older, but don’t worry, you’re still younger than mom. I want you to know how grateful I am for you. Your guidance, love and support mean everything to me," the star wrote. 

Iqra added, ⁠"I aspire to be as strong, compassionate, and thoughtful as you and a boss lady that you are. May this year bring new adventures and laughter. You deserve it all! I LOVE YOUUUUU." 


Responding to Iqra's heartwarming post her sister Sidra wrote, "First of all, the collection of pictures and videos here is so unhinged. I look ‘horaaaaabulous’ but I love it."

She added, "i love you, thank you for clarifying to the world that ONLY you are allowed to call me ‘aapy’ and if i haven’t mentioned it already, you inspire me every day. I love you mera bacha!!

One fan in awe of the sisterly bond wrote, "Hey girls." 

"You are an inspiration to many," the second penned. 

Iqra Aziz exchanged vows with actor Yasir Hussain in December, 2019 and two years later gave birth to a son, Kabir Hussain. 

