Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s private LA meeting signals divorce reversal?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making major move regarding their divorce!
The estranged couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, exchanged the wedding vows in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021, and pulled the plug on marriage after two years in August 2024.
Affleck and the Unstoppable actress meanwhile were spotted kissing and holding hands last week while enjoying some family time in a Beverly Hills restaurant followed by their kids’ back-to-school night.
This sparked a series of speculations whether the couple is still moving forward with the divorce or not.
However, on Monday, September 23, the duo was spotted meeting a famous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who also represented the Argo actor during his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner back in 2018.
The private meeting, which was held at their Los Angeles office in the morning, as per TMZ report, confirms that both actors are still adamant on their decision to take divorce.
It was also noted by the outlet that the couple had been in contact with the attorney months before Lopez went forward with the divorce filing.
Earlier, it was also revealed by an insider that the Deep Water actor’s ex-spouse Garner is lending him a hand to get over the through the emotional fallout from his divorce with JLo by organizing a “Mercy Squad” that includes his close friends and family members.