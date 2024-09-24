Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Anura Kumara is taking a bold decision to safeguard the country from being “sandwiched” between India and China.

China and India, who have been long involved in the Sino-Indian border dispute, are battling for their sovereignty claims over two large and several smaller, separated pieces of territory.

Announcing a strong and independent approach towards the foreign policy of Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 24, Anura noted, “We won’t be a competitor in that geopolitical fight, nor will we be aligned to any party. We don’t want to be sandwiched, especially between China and India.”

He further stated in the interview with Monocle Magazine that, “Both countries are valued friends and, under an NPP government, we expect them to become close partners. We also want to maintain relations with the EU, the Middle East and Africa.”

As per the President, this neutral approach towards the country’s foreign policy is a crucial step to ensure safety and sovereignty amidst the escalating geopolitical rivalries in the region.

He also strongly emphasized that Sri Lanka will now only focus on building mutual and friendly diplomatic relations in the region that would prove to be beneficial for the country rather than acting as a pawn in the conflicts between global superpowers.

