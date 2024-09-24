World

Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time as president

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Joe Biden to address the United Nations General Assembly annual session for the one last time as the US president on Tuesday, September 24, morning.

According to Reuters, a senior administration official said that Biden will deliver his last speech as president in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

As per the senior official, it will be an opportunity for Biden to talk about his major achievements as president, foreign policy, and will call for support for Ukraine and diplomatic solutions for the Middle East.

Moreover, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden will outline his “vision for how the world should come together to resolve these big problems and defend fundamental principles such as the U.N. Charter."

Furthermore, it was a busy week for Biden as he met leaders of Japan, Australia, and India at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, September 26, after the General Assembly session.

To note, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un will not attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

