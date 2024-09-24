Health

Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak

Africa has reported nearly 30,000 mpox cases since January 2024, according to World Health Organization

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
The United States of America is lending a helping hand to mpox suffering Africa!

Later on Tuesday, September 24, President Joe Biden will make a big announcement of donating 1 million mpox vaccine doses along with at least $500 million as an aid to the African countries to help them combat the deadly outbreak, disclosed a senior administration official.

As per a source quoted information, Reuters reported that the announcement will be made by the President in New York, where Biden is scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly.

Earlier in September, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also issued an emergency tender in a collaboration with Africa CDC, Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide vaccines for the mpox suffering countries.

“This emergency tender is a critical step forward in our collective effort to control the spread of this disease. Africa CDC is committed to ensuring that vaccines are allocated swiftly and equitably across the continent, in partnership with UNICEF, Gavi, WHO, and other key stakeholders,” noted Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Director General of Africa CDC.

On Monday, September 24, WHO reported that nearly 30,000 suspected cases of the virus have been reported in Africa since January 2024, with most of them occurring in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mpox was declared as a global public emergency by WHO in August 2024, after the outbreak started spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the neighboring countries and beyond.

