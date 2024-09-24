Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 1999 video REVEALS prophecy of his future arrest

Sean Diddy Combs knew he’d be arrested one fine day!
On Monday, September 23, Entertainment Tonight shared a clip of an old interview taken 25 years back in 1999, where the now-disgraced rapper was seen predicting to the outlet that he would be arrested for his freaky parties someday in future.
“They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time,” said the rapper.
He added that whenever you try introducing an alien element into people’s environment that contribute to broaden their horizons, people get intimidated, “it’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”
Diddy was arrested last week on Monday, September 16, at a Manhattan hotel by Homeland Security Investigations on the charges of sex trafficking and related crimes and is locked up in the Special Housing Unit of a Brooklyn jail.
In the interview, Diddy further noted, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more.”
He also stubbornly said to the interviewer that all these behaviors can never stop him and he will continue his fun by bringing people together from all walks of life.