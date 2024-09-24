Sports

Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints

Carlos Alcaraz said that the expanding tennis calendar will "kill" the players

  September 24, 2024
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner slammed Carlos Alcaraz for complaining about the long tennis calendar this year.

According to Mirror, Carlos, who helped Team Europe win the 2024 Laver Cup while criticising the long tennis calendar, asserted that governing bodies are probably going to kill players with the tough schedule, referring to back-to-back events throughout the years.

The 21-year-old comments sparked reaction from the US Open 2024 winner Sinner, who claps back at Carlos for complaining about the calendar.

Speaking at the conference ahead of the China Open, Sinner said, “A lot of players feel like, okay, it is a good calendar. And a lot of players say that it’s really tight and a lot of tournaments during the whole year.”

"I’m the kind of player who thinks there are a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments, and probably during the next few years gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way."

World number one agreed that the schedule is quite long, but he believed that the players could choose what to play and what not to play.

Sinner also said that if players do not want to play in a tournament, then they cannot play.

