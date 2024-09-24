Joe Biden's United Nations General Assembly address: Key highlights

United States President Joe Biden gave his final address to the United Nations General Assembly 2024 in New York on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Biden discussed so many different issues and highlights from the presidency. Here are some key highlights from his final address.
Ukraine-Russia War
Biden vowed to support Ukraine until victory against Russia at the UN forum and said, “Our NATO allies and partners and 50-plus nations stood up (against Russia). Most importantly, the Ukrainian people stood up. I asked the people in this chamber to stand up for them.”
He asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war and his core aim to destroy Ukraine have failed as Kyiv is “still free.”
Israel’s War on Gaza
The US president expressed grief over the death toll and pain of the innocent civilians on both sides, saying, “I’ve met with the families of those hostages. I’ve grieved with them. They’re going through hell.”
He further added, “Innocent civilians in Gaza are also going through hell. Thousands and thousands were killed, including aid workers. Too many families dislocated, crowding in the tents, facing a dire humanitarian situation.”
Biden emphasises that this is the time to finalise the deal and bring hostages home.
Biden’s Final UNGP Message
In his final message to the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden, while referring to his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, said that “some things are more important than staying in power. It is your people that matter the most.”
He also reflected on his tenure as US president, saying that being president has been the honour of his life.
Biden expressed that he loves his job and his country a lot, and after 50 years of public service, he decided that it was time for a new generation of leadership to take the country forward.