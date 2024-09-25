Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegation amid arrest for sexual assault charges

Dawn Richard has come forward with alarming claims, alleging that Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened her after she witnessed an assault on Cassie, warning, ‘You could go missing.
According to In Touch, the former artist of Diddy revealed all she supposedly witnessed between the mogul and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in her federal lawsuit against the disgraced artist.
As per the court documents obtained by the outlet, Dawn, 41, described seeing Diddy, 54, who she claimed was "high on drugs," fling a "scalding hot pan of eggs" at Cassie, 38.
The singer claimed that Diddy made the other members and her labour in harsh circumstances. She claimed she was denied access to necessities like enough food and rest. About 2006, she claimed to have met Cassie. 2009 saw the demise of Danity Kane.
Dawn claimed that "significant financial hardship" was the reason she kept working with Diddy. Together with Diddy, Dawn formed a new group called Dirty Money, which also included vocalist Kalenna Harper.
When Dawn was chosen to compete in the third season of MTV's Making The Band, she got to know Diddy for the first time in 2004.
The popular reality program followed the creation and growth of a new musical group under Diddy's guidance.
Dawn was chosen by Diddy, along with four other women, to be a member of the girl group Danity Kane.