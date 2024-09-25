Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire as tension rises between Israel-Hezbollah

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Amid escalating cross-border strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon has called on the United States to intervene, claiming that only American diplomacy can halt the growing conflict and prevent further regional instability.’’

Biden's speech was deemed "not strong, not promising" by Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who asserted that the United States was the only nation "that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon."

Washington is the largest weaponry supplier to Israel and a longstanding friend.

The United States "is the key ... to our salvation," he told an event in New York City hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Notably, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in Beirut, while worries of a full-scale Middle East war were heightened by cross-border rocket fire by both parties, and Lebanon stated that only Washington could assist in putting an end to the hostilities (APA writes, citing Reuters).

Hezbollah said early on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital on Tuesday killed senior commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, as Israel had earlier claimed.According to Israel, Qubaisi led the group's rocket and missile division.

According to Health Minister Firass Abiad, since Monday morning, Israel's onslaught in Lebanon has resulted in 1,835 injuries and 569 deaths, including 50 children.

The renewed assault on Hezbollah has heightened concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, the militant Palestinian organisation, in Gaza, which has been going on for almost a year, is getting worse and might topple the Middle East. In an effort to assist its residents in fleeing Lebanon, Britain said it was deploying 700 troops to Cyprus.

The issue will be discussed by the U.N. Security Council during its meeting on Wednesday.

World News

Joe Biden's United Nations General Assembly address: Key highlights
Sir Keir Starmer calls for return of Gaza ‘sausages' instead of hostages: Watch
Who is Harini Amarasuriya? First female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2000
Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time as president
Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China
President Tayyip Erdogan presses U.S. to end sanctions stalling defense purchases
Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims
Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts end of Ukraine-Russia war by 2025
Lebanon deadliest day since 2006: Civilians under terror and tension
Hurricane John to become 'major' storm as it approaches Mexico's Pacific coast
Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week
Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing