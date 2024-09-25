Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire as tension rises between Israel-Hezbollah

Amid escalating cross-border strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon has called on the United States to intervene, claiming that only American diplomacy can halt the growing conflict and prevent further regional instability.’’
Biden's speech was deemed "not strong, not promising" by Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who asserted that the United States was the only nation "that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon."
Washington is the largest weaponry supplier to Israel and a longstanding friend.
The United States "is the key ... to our salvation," he told an event in New York City hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Notably, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in Beirut, while worries of a full-scale Middle East war were heightened by cross-border rocket fire by both parties, and Lebanon stated that only Washington could assist in putting an end to the hostilities (APA writes, citing Reuters).
Hezbollah said early on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital on Tuesday killed senior commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, as Israel had earlier claimed.According to Israel, Qubaisi led the group's rocket and missile division.
According to Health Minister Firass Abiad, since Monday morning, Israel's onslaught in Lebanon has resulted in 1,835 injuries and 569 deaths, including 50 children.
The renewed assault on Hezbollah has heightened concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, the militant Palestinian organisation, in Gaza, which has been going on for almost a year, is getting worse and might topple the Middle East. In an effort to assist its residents in fleeing Lebanon, Britain said it was deploying 700 troops to Cyprus.
The issue will be discussed by the U.N. Security Council during its meeting on Wednesday.