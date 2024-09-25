Donald Trump receives assassination threats from Iran?

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Donald Trump’s presidential compaign’ communications director Steven Cheung claimed that the former president has been briefed by US intelligence on assassination threats from Iran.

Cheung revealed that Trump was briefed "regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months," he said.

As per Trum’s campaign’s communications director, "Law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference.”

It is pertinent to mention, this is still unclear if the assasination threats were new or had been previously reported.

According to BBC, Iranian government has not responded to the request of comments over Donald Trump’s new claims.

This update comes a few days after a Secret Service agent was spotted with a rifle poking through a fence at Trump International Golf Club on September 15, 2024.

As per the reports, the agent opened fire at Trump right when he was playing a round of golf.

A few days prior to this incident, it was reported by multiple outlets that US officials received tips of alleged Iranian plot against the former president.

However, Iranian officials dubbed the allegations as "malicious" at that time.

