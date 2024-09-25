Princess Kate holds important meeting to plan her next move 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Princess Kate is set to take centre stage today, holding a pivotal meeting as she prepares for a high-profile return at a special upcoming event.

According to the report, planning for the royal's presence at her Christmas Carol Service, which will take place later this year at Westminster Abbey, was addressed at the meeting that took place this morning at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales will host her fourth Carol Service this year and on Christmas Eve, ITV will broadcast the television show Carol Service.

Kate made the decisions in the meeting with the members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation.

Throughout the summer, the mother of three has been holding meetings with her Kensington Palace while working from home.

Kate met with her staff at the Centre for Early Childhood last week in Windsor.

It comes as Princess Kate confirmed that she would return to work this year in an emotional video message broadcast earlier this month.

After learning she had cancer, the Princess of Wales took a leave of absence from her royal responsibilities to attend to her health.

Kate had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy but confirmed in the video released on September 9 2024 that she had completed her treatment.

