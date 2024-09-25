Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims

Meghan Markle has had a difficult week as a result of unfavourable criticism in the US media.
She was called "Duchess Difficult" by a former employee, who also said she could move coworkers to tears.
Several former staff members of the Royal couple have surprisingly come forward to defend them in the face of significant allegations of a poisonous work culture that were published to the Hollywood Reporter.
Following rumours of dramatic exits from Harry and Meghan's entourage, these assistants are now speaking out about the royals' generosity to employees.
Prince Harry's former chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has added his voice to denounce the derogatory moniker "Duchess Difficult".
He gained notoriety for his abrupt resignation just before Harry and Meghan's well-publicized trip to Colombia, but he has since opened up to US Weekly about his time spent working with the Duke.
Kettler defended his former employers, calling them "dedicated and hard-working."
In addition, he described how he was "warmly welcomed" into Harry and Meghan's household.
Reiterating Kettler's views was Ben Browning, a former employee who was head of content at Archewell Productions and played a significant role in their well-known Netflix documentary, according to the Mirror.