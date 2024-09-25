Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has faced criticism from a sports analyst who claims his offseason partying with Taylor Swift has left the NFL star out of shape and struggling on the field.
When speaking about the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End's unimpressive performance in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons—four receptions for only thirty yards—McShay didn't hold back during his interview on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" on Monday.
“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay bluntly asked.
referencing Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift, the analyst responded, “That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world.”
McShay used the two-day trip to New York City, where they were seen having a good time at the US Open and "drinking" after the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens, as an example.
“I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being,” the former ESPN commentator said.
Additionally, McShay refuted the notion that double-teaming Kelce was the reason for his lack of output, arguing that this has been the case for the entirety of his career.
“Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not.”
Although McShay expressed worries about Kelce's physical state, he acknowledged that the three-time Super Bowl champion will eventually recover.