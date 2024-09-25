Trending

Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a glittering ceremony on September 24, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a glittering ceremony on September 24, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a glittering ceremony on September 24, 2023 

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha on the beach.

On Tuesday, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a series of glimpses from her wedding anniversary celebrations during a beach getaway with husband.

In the first picture, the couple sat on the calm beach, enjoying the scenic view. ‘Happy Anniversary’ was written on the sand.

The second photo showed the duo embracing each other at night while a third slide was a video in which they were spotted taking a walk on the beach.

As caption, Parineeti wrote a love-filled message, “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us.. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful.”


“Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much,” she showered Raghav with loads of love.

The Uunchai star concluded, “Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.”

Raghav Chadha also offered a sneak peek into their romantic beach getaway with an added video of them cycling on the bridge.

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Trending News

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sonam Kapoor stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, husband Anand Ahuja reacts
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all'
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne