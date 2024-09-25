Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha on the beach.
On Tuesday, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a series of glimpses from her wedding anniversary celebrations during a beach getaway with husband.
In the first picture, the couple sat on the calm beach, enjoying the scenic view. ‘Happy Anniversary’ was written on the sand.
The second photo showed the duo embracing each other at night while a third slide was a video in which they were spotted taking a walk on the beach.
As caption, Parineeti wrote a love-filled message, “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us.. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful.”
“Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much,” she showered Raghav with loads of love.
The Uunchai star concluded, “Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.”
Raghav Chadha also offered a sneak peek into their romantic beach getaway with an added video of them cycling on the bridge.