Royal

Princess Anne skips meeting King Charles in Scotland

Princess Anne couldn’t squeeze out time for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Princess Anne couldn’t squeeze out time for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William
Princess Anne couldn’t squeeze out time for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William

Princess Anne landed back in Scotland, where King Charles is still staying with Queen Camilla and Prince William, but they unfortunately didn’t meet one another.

On Tuesday, September 24, she revisited the country for attending a Food and Farming Day taking place at the Solsgirth Home Farm situated in a town called Dollar.

This was followed by The Princess Royal heading toward Hugh Black and Sons Limited’s Sterling location to see some independent butchers as she’s the President of the Scotch Chef’s club.

As per Hello Magazine, a neighboring boutique shared an arrival video, where Princess Anne was walking out of a black car in a regal red jacket paired with black trousers and matching gloves.

Alan Simpson, who is His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, immediately stepped forward to greet her.

The same media portal reported that there’s high chance that The Princess Royal couldn’t see King Charles, Queen Camilla, or Prince William as she stayed in Scotland.

Reason for this is that Princess Anne was strictly there for fulfilling her royal engagements.

After winding them up, she headed back to London on the same evening for hosting a dinner at St. James’ Palace.

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Royal News

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Kate Middleton surprises Prince Harry with unexpected move
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Princess Kate holds important meeting to plan her next move
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Royal prince reveals new girlfriend after shock divorce announcement
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Queen Camilla’s son shares how she’s coping with King Charles’ cancer
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Prince William makes BIG announcement right after Prince Harry’s visa ruling
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Prince William’s secretary accused of ‘government leaks’ against Prince Harry
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
King Frederik swirls cheating rumors with solo weekend getaway in Germany
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties