Princess Anne skips meeting King Charles in Scotland

Princess Anne landed back in Scotland, where King Charles is still staying with Queen Camilla and Prince William, but they unfortunately didn’t meet one another.
On Tuesday, September 24, she revisited the country for attending a Food and Farming Day taking place at the Solsgirth Home Farm situated in a town called Dollar.
This was followed by The Princess Royal heading toward Hugh Black and Sons Limited’s Sterling location to see some independent butchers as she’s the President of the Scotch Chef’s club.
As per Hello Magazine, a neighboring boutique shared an arrival video, where Princess Anne was walking out of a black car in a regal red jacket paired with black trousers and matching gloves.
Alan Simpson, who is His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, immediately stepped forward to greet her.
The same media portal reported that there’s high chance that The Princess Royal couldn’t see King Charles, Queen Camilla, or Prince William as she stayed in Scotland.
Reason for this is that Princess Anne was strictly there for fulfilling her royal engagements.
After winding them up, she headed back to London on the same evening for hosting a dinner at St. James’ Palace.