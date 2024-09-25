Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello seemingly took a dig at Sabrina Carpenter during her electrifying performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
On Friday, Camilla performed Senorita, which was in collaboration with her ex Shawn Mendes, during a music festival in Las Vegas.
The Fifth Harmony former member also recently walked on the runway for L'Oréal in Paris.
As per Daily Mail, the Havana singer sang the lyrics, “You say we're just friends/But friends don't know the way you taste.”
Camilla skipped the word “taste” during her iconic performance and placed a finger over her lips as music played in the background.
In August, Sabrina released a track titled, Taste, which is also a part of her Short n' Sweet album.
Her fans flocked to the comment section of the viral video and shared their thoughts on Camilla’s performance.
A user wrote, “She's not shading her. She's doing it for attention and to get people talking which she obviously has succeeded at. Neither one of them cares about Shawn.”
Another one commented, “I love how Camila is focusing on protecting her energy and surrounding herself with positive vibe.”
According to the media outlet, Camilla started dating Shawn in 2019 until their split two years later in 2021.
However, Shawn was also spotted with Sabrina in February 2021 and the duo sparked dating rumours.