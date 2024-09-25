Travis Kelce admits struggling on field amid Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance

Travis Kelce has made shocking confession about football after looking sad on the sidelines during Sunday’s game which was skipped by girlfriend Taylor Swift.
While talking with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights, the NFL star expressed frustration with his performance.
“We’re finding ways to win games, but we’re not playing our best football. Everybody can clean it up. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter with that crucial third down,” he noted.
He continued, “I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t? But it has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games, man, and that’s always gonna be the goal.”
This confession comes after his photos, looking downcast on the sidelines during the Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, went viral, fueling rumors that Swift's absence from the crowd was the reason behind it.