Queen Camilla's son reveals ‘great’ news about King Charles’s health

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has given a new update about King Charles' health.
Tom, 49, praised the monarch and said he’s a “great and tough man” battling cancer so bravely.
During a recent conversation with British Vogue, made major revelations about his step-father, who was diagnosed with cancer in February.
The food writer noted that he tries his best to “keep out of” Prince Harry and Prince William's feud.
He added, “Cancer, it really is a b*****d. The King's having the best treatment. He's a great and tough man, and you've just got to get on with it.”
Camilla’s son shared that he has also been in touch with Kate Middleton after she announced her own cancer diagnosis in March.
“I absolutely adore both of them,” he gushed over the Prince and Princess of Wales.
On the work front, Tom’s new book Cooking & The Crown will be published on Thursday.
Moreover, the King and Queen will go to Australia for a royal trip on October 18.
They will spend six days in the country before flying to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).