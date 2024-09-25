Selena Gomez, David Henrie team up in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' trailer

Selena Gomez and David Henrie have taken the role of Russo siblings again in the upcoming Disney show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
The official trailer of the highly-awaited series has set the internet ablaze with the thrilling adventure of the Russo family.
On Tuesday, the teaser showed some glimpses of a now grown-up Alex,who is joining back her wizard family to ask her brother Justin for help to train mentee wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).
“The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo,” the official synopsis read.
The synopsis further read, “When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place also stars Jerry (David DeLuise) and fictional mum Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera), Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo Russo (Max Matenko).
To note, the upcoming series is set to premiere on October 29, 2024.