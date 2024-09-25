Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively's mood for coordinating outfits

  September 25, 2024
Ryan Reynolds can’t help coordinating with the love of his life, Blake Lively!

On Tuesday, September 24, the two were photographed tightly holding each other’s hands while on an outing around the Big Apple.

Married since 2012, they clung onto one another in matching ensembles of navy blue and white.

As per a photo shared by People Magazine, Blake Lively had slipped in a pair of blue trousers with a white long-sleeve sweater that had a complimenting knit vest pulled over it.

Being the stylish celebrity that she is, a Chanel purse was seen hanging round her right shoulder.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds harmonized with his wifey in dark blue jeans and a much darker button-down shirt printed with floral embroidery.

A teamed-up baseball cap sat silently on his head, tying his look well together.

But then came his rebel moment!

Ryan Reynolds turned on his cheeky side by going at odds with Blake Lively in rainbow-colored socks.

Nevertheless, the couple still appeared like a blue ball of love while standing next to each other.

Blake Lively took strides of admiration in suede-heeled boots, whereas Ryan Reynolds walked around in the comfort of her company with his sneakers.

