Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested 

Ryan Routh has been charged and arrested for an attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
US prosecutors arrested the man near Trump's Florida golf course on Wednesday.
The arrest came a day after a court filing showed Routh had written a note saying he wants to kill Trump.
Due to two gun-related charges, he already faces up to 20 years in jail.
A US Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to hold the alleged criminal accountable, “Violence targeting public officials endangers everything our country stands for, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to hold Ryan Routh accountable for the attempted assassination of former President Trump charged in the indictment.”
“The Justice Department will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it. This must stop,” he noted.
As per FBI Director Christopher Wray, Routh has been charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, which “strikes at the very heart of our democratic system.”
Furthermore, Trump has also blamed the government of mishandling the case.