World

Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested

Ryan Routh gets jailed for attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested

Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested 

Ryan Routh has been charged and arrested for an attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

US prosecutors arrested the man near Trump's Florida golf course on Wednesday.

The arrest came a day after a court filing showed Routh had written a note saying he wants to kill Trump.

Due to two gun-related charges, he already faces up to 20 years in jail.

A US Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to hold the alleged criminal accountable, “Violence targeting public officials endangers everything our country stands for, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to hold Ryan Routh accountable for the attempted assassination of former President Trump charged in the indictment.”

“The Justice Department will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it. This must stop,” he noted.

As per FBI Director Christopher Wray, Routh has been charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, which “strikes at the very heart of our democratic system.”

Furthermore, Trump has also blamed the government of mishandling the case.

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane

Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits

Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

World News

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Donald Trump receives assassination threats from Iran?
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Lebanon calls on US to mediate ceasefire as tension rises between Israel-Hezbollah
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Joe Biden's United Nations General Assembly address: Key highlights
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sir Keir Starmer calls for return of Gaza ‘sausages' instead of hostages: Watch
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Who is Harini Amarasuriya? First female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2000
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Biden addresses UN General Assembly for last time as president
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
President Tayyip Erdogan presses U.S. to end sanctions stalling defense purchases