Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment

Christian Horner has given a new update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment, which was given by FIA.
At the Singapore Grand Prix, the World Champion used the “f” word during a conversation with a journalist.
He was ordered to complete a day’s community service as a punishment by FIA.
Christian said in an official statement, “I think Max has made his feelings clear on it. Of course, all these drivers are role models, but language that’s used in everyday life, it would have been perhaps better dealt with, you know, slightly differently, which would have avoided any awkwardness”
He added, “I’m not sure how much he’s talking in the FIA press conference now, but I assume it’s relatively little.”
Earlier this week, the Red Bull driver shared his candid thoughts on the “ridiculous” punishment.
While talking to the media, he said, "I find it of course ridiculous what happened, so why should I then give full answers? Because it’s very easily apparent you get a fine or some kind of penalty. So I prefer not to speak a lot, save my voice."
Next Grand Prix will take place in the US on October 21, 2024.