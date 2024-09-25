Entertainment

Mandy Moore announces arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’

Mandy Moore welcomed her third baby, daughter Louise Everett Goldsmith with husband Taylor Goldsmith

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Mandy Moore announce arrival of third Baby: Grateful for our family of 5’
Mandy Moore announce arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’

Mandy Moore has welcomed her third baby, daughter Louise Everett Goldsmith with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us alum announced the arrival of new baby on Instagram on Wednesday, September 25.

"Lou is here!" Moore penned alongside a black and white photo of her with the newborn.

She continued, "Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

The couple also shares sons August "Gus," and Oscar "Ozzie.”

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” the A Walk to Remember actress added along with three pink heart emojis.


Moore and Goldsmith announced their pregnancy on Instagram In June, with a photo of Gus and Ozzie holding hands and wearing T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle.”

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” she captioned the photo.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018.

Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment

Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment
Kendall Jenner dumps Bad Bunny to date ex Devin Booker again

Kendall Jenner dumps Bad Bunny to date ex Devin Booker again
Mandy Moore announce arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’

Mandy Moore announce arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives

Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives

Entertainment News

Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Kendall Jenner dumps Bad Bunny to date ex Devin Booker again
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Selena Gomez, David Henrie team up in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' trailer
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids break silence on father's arrest
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Katy Perry announces world tour despite ‘career downfall’
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Bella Hadid ends two-year catwalk hiatus with Saint Laurent Paris show
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Travis Kelce admits struggling on field amid Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Justin Bieber reveals REAL reason to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from exploitation
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift