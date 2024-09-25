Mandy Moore announces arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’

Mandy Moore has welcomed her third baby, daughter Louise Everett Goldsmith with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
The This Is Us alum announced the arrival of new baby on Instagram on Wednesday, September 25.
"Lou is here!" Moore penned alongside a black and white photo of her with the newborn.
She continued, "Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."
The couple also shares sons August "Gus," and Oscar "Ozzie.”
"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time,” the A Walk to Remember actress added along with three pink heart emojis.
Moore and Goldsmith announced their pregnancy on Instagram In June, with a photo of Gus and Ozzie holding hands and wearing T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle.”
"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” she captioned the photo.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018.