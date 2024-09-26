Entertainment

Brad Pitt feels ex Angelina Jolie has turned their kids “against” him

Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences

  Web Desk
  September 26, 2024
Bradd Pitta and Angelina Jolie’s year-long divorce battle has taken a toll on his relationship with kids but he is not giving up at all.

According to the sources, the Wolfs actor is leaning on her girlfriend Ines De Ramon to help him in mending ties with his children.

“Brad still has rights to see Vivian and Knox. Legally, there is still a custody arrangement in place, but he’s not the type to force that. He wants to see them and the rest of his kids, because they choose to see him,” an insider told the Life&Style.

They continued “He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

“He’s still hopeful that they will be able to work things out because it was only a few months ago that the visits were happening on a weekly basis,” the source added.

The insider futher shared that Brad feels that Ines' probably his ace in the hole, "because once they meet her he has no doubt they’ll see what a gem she is and fall madly in love with her as a potential step mom."

The source concluded that "Brad is convinced that she’s got a real shot of convincing Angelina and his kids to show him some mercy.”

Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. 

The court declared them legally single in April 2019. However, official divorce is still yet to be finalized. 

