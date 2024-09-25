Sports

Kylian Mbappe suffers major setback at La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 3-2 in the Spanish football league

  by Web Desk
  September 25, 2024
Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 3-2 in the Spanish football league
Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 3-2 in the Spanish football league

French footballer Kylian Mbappe suffered from a thigh injury while playing against Deportivo Alavés at the La Liga.

According to ESPN sources, Mbappe, who joined the Spanish club Real Madrid in the summer after his contract ended with Paris St-Germain, will be benched for three weeks due to the injury, which means he will miss the match against Atlético Madrid this weekend.

Mbappe, who netted one goal in a 3-2 victory against Alavés on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at the Bernabéu, came out of the field in the 80th minute of the match after he complained about discomfort in his leg.

Moreover, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match, “He's fine, a little overloaded. He asked me for the change to avoid problems."

But later, the club, in a statement, confirmed the injury of the French international. Real Madrid stated, “Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg, and his progress will be monitored.”

Furthermore, as per ESPN sources, Mbappé will not be able to play for three weeks, and he will most probably miss games with Lille in the Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga.

