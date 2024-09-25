Sci-Tech

Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week

Asteroid around the length of a double-decker bus enters the orbit of Earth

  • September 25, 2024
Earth’s moon will soon get a companion as a large asteroid enters the orbit of the Earth.

According to Sky News, the temporary companion called 2024 PT5 and also dubbed ‘mini moon’ will most probably arrive on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The mini-moon will accompany the regular moon for around two months. It will either be made of rock, which means an asteroid, or a mixture of dust, rock, and ice, which is a comet.

An associate professor in astronomy at Nottingham Trent University explained, “A mini moon is a small object orbiting another solar system body. In either case, we have to think about these not orbiting around us forever but for a short amount of time.”

Moreover, 2024 PT5 was first found in August 2023, a day before it approached Earth at a distance of 353,200 miles (568,500 km).

Dr. Brown described that the mini moon that will remain orbiting the Earth for 57 days will leave the planet swinging out due to the gravitational force of the planet.

He said, “There is nothing explosive or dramatic happening to it for it to leave, it simply has too much energy to hang around us for too long.”

The mini-moon, or 2024 PT5, belongs to a group of space rocks that revolved around the Sun, called the Arjuna asteroid belt.

Sci-Tech News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year
AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Qualcomm approaches Intel for potential takeover: Deets Inside