Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

Former Indian big hitting opener Shikhar Dhawan finally opens up about his surprise retirement from cricket.
According to NDTV, Dhawan revealed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, that he took retirement from international cricket after he saw that there were no chances of getting a place in the national team again.
Dhawan, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, said, “I didn't want to play domestic cricket, which I started playing at the age of 18 or 19, and I didn't have that inspiration from inside to play that (form of) cricket."
He further added, “If I look back, the last two years of my cricketing career, I wasn't playing much of international cricket, and I was playing IPL to IPL, so I wasn't playing much of cricket (overall). I thought that, 'alright, I've played enough, and I need to give it a break because I'm not playing that much cricket, so you lose the touch as well.”
The 38-year-old cricketer, who had the highest average, 65.15, among all Indian batters, expressed that he is happy and satisfied with his decision, and he is very grateful for his achievements.
Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket late in August 2024 after representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is between 2013 and 2022.