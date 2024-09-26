Sports

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

Former Indian opener revealed that he did not want to play domestic cricket again

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Former Indian opener revealed that he did not want to play domestic cricket again
Former Indian opener revealed that he did not want to play domestic cricket again

Former Indian big hitting opener Shikhar Dhawan finally opens up about his surprise retirement from cricket.

According to NDTV, Dhawan revealed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, that he took retirement from international cricket after he saw that there were no chances of getting a place in the national team again.

Dhawan, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, said, “I didn't want to play domestic cricket, which I started playing at the age of 18 or 19, and I didn't have that inspiration from inside to play that (form of) cricket."

He further added, “If I look back, the last two years of my cricketing career, I wasn't playing much of international cricket, and I was playing IPL to IPL, so I wasn't playing much of cricket (overall). I thought that, 'alright, I've played enough, and I need to give it a break because I'm not playing that much cricket, so you lose the touch as well.”

The 38-year-old cricketer, who had the highest average, 65.15, among all Indian batters, expressed that he is happy and satisfied with his decision, and he is very grateful for his achievements.

Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket late in August 2024 after representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is between 2013 and 2022.

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United draw in Europa League

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United draw in Europa League
Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement

Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK Joker: Folie à Deux premiere

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK Joker: Folie à Deux premiere
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’

Sports News

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s swearing punishment
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Kylian Mbappe suffers major setback at La Liga
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Raphaël Varane: Former France defender announces retirement after knee injury
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Emmanuel Petit calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest role model’ in football history
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: ‘Didn’t have inspiration’
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India