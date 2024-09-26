Sports

Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League

  by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Erik ten Hag has broken silence on Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against FC Twente in Europa League on Wednesday.

Due to the efforts of team Man United was ahead but Christian Eriksen gave Twente their second-half equaliser at Old Trafford.

The football manager blamed the entire team for the draw.

As per BBC, Erik said, “We kept them alive, 1-0 up, controlling the game you have to be consistent and keep going. In the second half we dropped the level, gave the goal away. We didn’t finish it off, we had to go for the second goal, we get punished with a mistake from ourselves.”

In the 68th minute, the Danish player made a deadly mistake and fired past Andre Onana.

However, Erik decided the whole team will take responsibility for the failure instead of blaming it only on Christian.

He continued, “The goal it’s (a) team (mistake), a player of Twente can dribble through the pitch without stopping. We can’t give a goal away like this. We have seen again you have to keep going for the whole game, once 1-0 up you have to keep going, go for the second.”

For the unversed, the talented manager has worked at Twente for 23 years.

