Trending

Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer

'Jigra’ starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as will release on October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Alia Bhatt has turned into a protective sibling in the highly-awaited trailer of Jigra.

The first official theatrical trailer starring Alia and Vedang Raina was dropped on Thursday.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, follows the story of Satya who is fighting to release her brother out of prison after he gets arrested in an unnamed Southeast Asian country.

One clip showed Satya travelling to another country to free her brother through an escape room.

Moreover, the brother seemed to be arrested on fake charges.

The upcoming movie also stars ditya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

Shortly after the trailer was released, Alia’s fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

A fan wrote, “whoever got the idea to cast Vedang and Alia as brother and sister, seriously deserves a RAISE. They look absolutely so cute together!!”

Another noted, “This is the first movie showing what a sister can do for her brother. A good initiative. I hope bollywood brings more movies on realistic emotions like families. Unlike always stick to love stories.”

To note, Jigra will release on October 11, 2024.

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Trending News

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night