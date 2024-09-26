Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer

Alia Bhatt has turned into a protective sibling in the highly-awaited trailer of Jigra.
The first official theatrical trailer starring Alia and Vedang Raina was dropped on Thursday.
Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, follows the story of Satya who is fighting to release her brother out of prison after he gets arrested in an unnamed Southeast Asian country.
One clip showed Satya travelling to another country to free her brother through an escape room.
Moreover, the brother seemed to be arrested on fake charges.
The upcoming movie also stars ditya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.
Shortly after the trailer was released, Alia’s fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.
A fan wrote, “whoever got the idea to cast Vedang and Alia as brother and sister, seriously deserves a RAISE. They look absolutely so cute together!!”
Another noted, “This is the first movie showing what a sister can do for her brother. A good initiative. I hope bollywood brings more movies on realistic emotions like families. Unlike always stick to love stories.”
To note, Jigra will release on October 11, 2024.