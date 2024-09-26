Justin Bieber makes bizarre appearance with Hailey amid Diddy scandal

Justin Bieber made a strikingly unconventional appearance alongside his wife, Hailey, amid swirling rumours surrounding Diddy.
The 30-year-old Baby hitmaker and his spouse, the creator of Rhode, attended a church service in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and they looked fierce in their attire.
He arrived at the gathering sporting a rather carefree appearance, leaving his shirt off beneath an unzipped red sweatshirt.
Bieber finished the ensemble with black trousers and fluffy Luis Vuitton slippers and complemented the look by wearing a hat and carried a cup.
Meanwhile, Hailey, 27, looked fierce in a cheetah-print coat, matching cheetah-print purse and red trainers.
She had on dark blue pants and a black top underneath.
Only a few strands of the model's dark blonde hair remained to frame her face after being put up in a bun.
She accessorised the ensemble with black-rimmed spectacles.
Bieber and a guy friend were walking behind Hailey, who was leading the way.
After the Diddyl's indictment last week, Bieber's once-close relationship with the disgraced Diddy has been the subject of much speculation as the unsettling footage of them which included partying and a then-15-year-old Bieber spending "48 hours with Diddy"—resurfaced.