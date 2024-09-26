Entertainment

Brad Pitt reacts to scammers’ arrest for impersonating him

The ‘Wolfs’ actor shared first statement after the fraudsters were arrested for scamming his fans

  • September 26, 2024
Brad Pitt’s representative is speaking on the imposters’ arrest!

The fraudsters, who are Spanish nationals, pretended to be Pitt on social media and scammed two of his female fans by defrauding over $350,000 from them.

On September 25, the actor’s representative issued first statement after five people were arrested in Spain for imposing the Oscar-winning actor.

"It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, and this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence,” said Pitt’s representative to PEOPLE.

This comes after the Spain’s Ministry of the Interior issued a press release on September 23, revealing that they have taken five people in custody this year for their alleged link to a criminal organization and scamming two women out of more than $350,000.

The scammers made connections with the victims over messages and emails, and “managed to make these women believe they had become so close to the well-known American actor that they believed they had a romantic relationship with him.”

After building trust, they asked them to invest with the IF actor in several projects.

It was reported that one woman gave around $167,000 to the alleged fraudsters, while the other transferred them $195,500, out of which the authorities have only managed to recover $94,000 so far.

Previously, the Spanish Interior Ministry stated that they had taken three fraudsters in custody in November 2023, while two more were arrested in July 2024.

It is important to note that the Bullet Train actor does not have any social media account.

