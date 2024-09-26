Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on September 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has addressed the ongoing rumours about the music mogul buying one thousand baby oil bottles.

The American rapper was arrested on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges on September 16.

As per reports, authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil during raids on Sean’s properties on March 25.

His attorney told TMZ, “I don’t know where the number 1,000 came. I can't imagine it’s thousands and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

Marc added, “I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for.”

The lawyer also noted that since Sean has a big house, he buys in bulk.

Moreover, 50 Cent has teamed up with Netflix to make a documentary on Sean's ex trafficking case.

To note, Alexandra will direct the documentary while Curtis will be the executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television.

