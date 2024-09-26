Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’

Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is recalling his first meetings with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan!
Siddhant, whose film Yudhra has been released just a few days ago on September 20, flashed back to his interactions with the Bollywood Khans after his hit debut film Gully Boy in a recent interview with Mashable India.
Initially talking about the Pathaan actor’s touching gesture, Siddhant recalled that he met Shah Rukh at Zoya Akhtar’s party where he grabbed and kissed his hand while praising him for his acting.
“I was at Zoya’s house and someone held my hand. I turned around and they kissed my hand, and said ‘You have done such great work.’ It was Shah Rukh Khan. And I was like… this was the first time I was seeing him in person,” he recollected.
Siddhant then reminisced another meeting with the King Khan and revealed how he was chilling at a restaurant with his friends where he coincidentally met Shah Rukh, who then invited him along with his friends to his house, Mannat.
The Gehraiyaan actor noted, “He asked, ‘What are you doing later?’ I said ‘nothing’ so he invited me to his home, Mannat. I told him that I am with friends, so he invited them too,” he recalled, and quoted Shah Rukh as saying, “Voh launde hain toh hum bhi jawan hain.”
While recalling his meeting with Salman, he revealed that the encounter left him in “tears.”
The actor noted that he met the Dabangg actor in Bigg Boss during the promotion of Bunty and Babli 2, where he saw Salman telling Rani Mukherji that he likes his work.
“At one point, he wasn’t even telling me directly that I do good work, he was telling Rani Mukerji that he will go ahead in life. So that thing really touched me,” stated Siddhant.
Siddhant’s recently released film Yudhra is currently running in cinemas.