Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split

J.Lo filled for divorce with her estranged husband Ben Affleck on August, 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split

Following her recent split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been indulging in extravagant shopping sprees, sparking concern among those close to her.

A source claimed that Lopez is "throwing around money like she's a billionaire right now, which just isn't the case" following the 55-year-old star filing for divorce on August 20 after the couple had been married for just over two years.

The Marry Me actress has a $400 million net worth, but her financial team "has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending," the insider added.

J. Lo has a lot on her mind amid her divorce proceeding with her estranged husband the Gone Girl star.

The source claimed that she must first settle her divorce, which could end up costing her up to $50 million.

She's also forking up a lot of other stuff right now, like a new $50 million house.

It was rumoured earlier this month that Lopez has her eye on the opulent $55 million Holmby Hills property known as Azria Estate.

The 14-bedroom mansion, which also has gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, and an infinity pool, would still cost a fortune, even if J. Lo is reportedly attempting to bring the price down to a more manageable $39 million.

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Entertainment News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lawrence shatters silence on 2024 US election endorsement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Brad Pitt reacts to scammers’ arrest for impersonating him