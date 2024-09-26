Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split

Following her recent split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been indulging in extravagant shopping sprees, sparking concern among those close to her.
A source claimed that Lopez is "throwing around money like she's a billionaire right now, which just isn't the case" following the 55-year-old star filing for divorce on August 20 after the couple had been married for just over two years.
The Marry Me actress has a $400 million net worth, but her financial team "has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending," the insider added.
J. Lo has a lot on her mind amid her divorce proceeding with her estranged husband the Gone Girl star.
The source claimed that she must first settle her divorce, which could end up costing her up to $50 million.
She's also forking up a lot of other stuff right now, like a new $50 million house.
It was rumoured earlier this month that Lopez has her eye on the opulent $55 million Holmby Hills property known as Azria Estate.
The 14-bedroom mansion, which also has gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, and an infinity pool, would still cost a fortune, even if J. Lo is reportedly attempting to bring the price down to a more manageable $39 million.