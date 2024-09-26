Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 2024 US election endorsement

The American actress opened up about who she is supporting in the 2024 presidential race

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence is revealing her choice for the forthcoming US presidential election!

This announcement came when the actress spoke exclusively with PEOPLE and revealed that she is going to put her trust in Kamala Harris for the November elections.

Revealing the reason behind her decision, she said, “I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights.”

The No Hard Feelings actress also urged the Americans to support Harris.

She also emphasized on what's actually the most important thing to do now is to “not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

While praising the Vice President, Lawrence said, “Abortion is on the ballot,” as she complimented Harris for her bold commitment to safeguard women’s rights on their bodies and choices.

Moreover, Lawrence is not the only celebrity to back Harris in the upcoming presidential race as several other Hollywood stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and her brother are also endorsing the Vice President.

On work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in 2023’s No Hard Feelings alongside Andrew Barth Feldman.

