British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week

Keir Starmer has held talks with several prominent European leaders since taking office in July

  • September 26, 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen next week.

As per Reuters, Starmer had previously discussed his plans for the meeting.

This meeting is part of Starmer's initiative to strengthen the relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU).

The spokesperson stated, "There will be a meeting between the President and Prime Minister Starmer next week."

Meanwhile, no further details were provided.

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Starmer mentioned, "I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people. Looking forward to visiting Brussels next week to start discussions with @VonderLeyen."

Since taking office in July, Starmer has held talks with several prominent European leaders, aiming to improve post-Brexit relations with the EU and its member countries.

This includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict
Japan court declares world's longest-serving death row prisoner innocent
New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation
US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Russia warns against forcing peace settlement: 'fatal mistake'
Donald Trump’s attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested
Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?
China publicly tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile first time in four decades