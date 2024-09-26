British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen next week.
As per Reuters, Starmer had previously discussed his plans for the meeting.
This meeting is part of Starmer's initiative to strengthen the relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU).
The spokesperson stated, "There will be a meeting between the President and Prime Minister Starmer next week."
Meanwhile, no further details were provided.
On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Starmer mentioned, "I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people. Looking forward to visiting Brussels next week to start discussions with @VonderLeyen."
Since taking office in July, Starmer has held talks with several prominent European leaders, aiming to improve post-Brexit relations with the EU and its member countries.
This includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.