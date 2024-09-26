Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry isn’t the lone celebrity picked to entertain the crowd at AFL grand final on Saturday, but she’s the only one at the center of a puzzling controversy, which has now been addressed.
Per NewsWire, there have been arguments over which songs the singer will be performing during the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions clash.
While most folks don’t want to hear her croon any tracks from the faltering new album 143, many are also against Roar being played since it would be biased toward the Brisbane Lions team.
Journalist Tom Morris in particular reported that AFL organizers have requested Katy Perry to only play her older hits instead of anything from the latest record.
He said on SEN, “The AFL are saying, ‘We only want your bangers. We only want your best stuff. We want Roar, Teenage Dream, Firework.’ ”
“They want all the songs we know and love. Katy Perry’s pushed back and said, ‘No, no I want to play two of my new songs,” Tom Morris added.
Appearing on Fifi, Fev, & Nick today, the vocalist didn’t say anything about chopping numbers from 143 out of her gig, but did pass a comment on swiping Roar away.
She explained, “I have to cut my song Roar out of the set because it’s not fair… That’s what everybody says!”
But then a disappointed Brendan Fevola exclaimed, “You need to play it,” prompting Katy Perry to lay her guns down immediately by replying, “Okay, I’ll play it! I’ll play it.”
This lands the argument back to square one with the audience having no idea whether she would be singing Roar along with tracks from album 143 or not.