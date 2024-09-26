World

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

US president said supporting Ukraine has been the first priority of America

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
US president said supporting Ukraine has been the first priority of America
US president said supporting Ukraine has been the first priority of America

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, September 26, 2024, over $8 billion in military aid package for Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the US announced military assistance for Ukraine to support Kyiv in repelling Russian invaders.

The aid includes a precision-guided glide bomb called the Joint Standoff Weapon, with a range of up to 81 miles (130 km), medium-range missiles, and bombs that can be dropped from fighter jets to strike the target with high accuracy.

As per US officials, Biden would not allow Ukraine to use American missiles to hit deeper into Russia.

Moreover, the 81-year-old stated that supporting Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022 has been the top priority of the US.

Biden, who is completing his last few months in the president's office, asserted, “That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war.”

He vowed to provide Ukraine with additional unmanned aerial systems, air-to-ground munitions, and air defence and to empower its defence industrial base.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to Biden and the US Congress for providing the “most critical” aid package for his people.

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?

Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery

Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

World News

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
UK appoints Rachel Kyte to lead climate efforts as envoy before major summit
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Arshad Sharif's death: UN expert urges Pakistan and Kenya to take action
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Melania Trump shares insights on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Japan court declares world's longest-serving death row prisoner innocent
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Russia warns against forcing peace settlement: 'fatal mistake'