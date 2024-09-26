Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, September 26, 2024, over $8 billion in military aid package for Ukraine.
According to Reuters, the US announced military assistance for Ukraine to support Kyiv in repelling Russian invaders.
The aid includes a precision-guided glide bomb called the Joint Standoff Weapon, with a range of up to 81 miles (130 km), medium-range missiles, and bombs that can be dropped from fighter jets to strike the target with high accuracy.
As per US officials, Biden would not allow Ukraine to use American missiles to hit deeper into Russia.
Moreover, the 81-year-old stated that supporting Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022 has been the top priority of the US.
Biden, who is completing his last few months in the president's office, asserted, “That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war.”
He vowed to provide Ukraine with additional unmanned aerial systems, air-to-ground munitions, and air defence and to empower its defence industrial base.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to Biden and the US Congress for providing the “most critical” aid package for his people.