Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’

Mawra Hocane is stirring excitement among fans with hints of a grand celebration on the horizon, playfully declaring, “It’s NOT my birthday yet.”
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Sabaat actress shared the adorable video, teasing her fans with her big plans.
Hocane is shown in a shared video carrying a cake, blowing on a lighted candle.
The video then cuts away and she covering herself with a blanket.
She captioned the video, “Big plans, it’s NOT my birthday yet pt.4.”
The Neem star continued, “ty @thecreamynsnackycreations !!! sooo soooo grateful for everyone celebrating me through the years & never getting tired of it.”
Soon after she shared the video, the fans couldn’t hold their guesses and rushed to the comment section to share the views.
One fan wrote, “Some 50 Hours Remaining Mahawray.”
Another commented, “Advance Happy Birthday gorgeous, prettiest M.”
The post came over the heels of repor that Mawra Hocane's Bollywood romantic musical, Sanam Teri Kasam, is all set to re-release in Indian theatres this October.
In addition to the re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a sequel, has been confirmed by the creators, including a comeback for Harshvardhan Rane in the main role.
To lead the project, the creators are presently searching for a director.