Vicky Khaushal shows off epic dance move during work out

Vicky Kaushal proves fitness can be fun with his energetic dance moves

  by Web Desk
  September 27, 2024
Vicky Khaushal, who keep his fans entertained with his witty humor, has now treated the with his epic dance move from the gym.

The Masaan actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the lighthearted video along with caption, “Pookie da workout.”

In the adorable video, Khaushal could be seen busting his moves with Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve playing in the background.

He then seamlessly shifts into workout mode with his trainer and ending with more energetic dance steps.

Khaushal reposted the video on his Instagram stories, penning, “Next challenge, Legs Day pe Tauba Tauba.”


Shortly after his post, Fans flooded the comment section with gushing over his moves.

One fan wrote, “We have not recovered yet from Tauba Tauba please don’t start again..”

While Amazon Primes’ official account asked, “why is this workout video 13 hours long?”

“This man has ruined it for all women!” the third stated.

Meanwhile, YouTube India added, “How to workout like a pookie.”

The fifth penned, “Can we just have access to the gym camera every time he works out."

Vicky Khaushal was last seen alongside Tripti Dimri in BadNewz, released on July 19.

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Triptii Dimri DEFENDS playing Zoya in ‘Animal’
‘The Glassworker’, Pakistan’s first animated film submitted for Oscars 2025
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’
Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans
Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer
Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary