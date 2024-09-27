Entertainment

Cher, BLACKPINK, Tyra Banks to walk 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  September 27, 2024
Cher is picked as the front and center lady for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is walking back with a bang after a hiatus of six grand years.

Bubbling up its first-ever gig that will feature an all-female cast, the glamorous event has picked BLACKPINK’s divas Lisa and Tyla for adding extra triumphant of pop.

Jumping on social media to blow trumpets of tease today, the clothing store wrote, “We’ve read the comments and heard you!”

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more,” its announcement added.

While these words gave away Cher and BLACKPINK’s inclusion to the stylist strut, there’s one more surprise locked away.

After nearly 20 years of swaying in the stroll of a glittery catwalk, model Tyra Banks is strapping her heels back on for taking another lap on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

While Cher and BLACKPINK are new to the game, her history with the luxury brand is a longstanding one that dates back to 1997, when she became the very first Black woman to pose for the VS catalog.

Following that year, Tyra Banks became a staple to the company by achieving the legendary status of becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel before sadly retiring in 2005.

“I never in a million years thought that I would be back on the runway, but I am so beyond excited and so ready for this,” the media personality told Harper’s Bazaar about this big comeback.

But she’s not the only one who’s thrilled to do the show since Cher and BLACKPINK are also counting the days down to October 15, 2024.

