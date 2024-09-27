Royal

Princess Kate marks surprise appearance at special event after completing chemotherapy

Princess of Wales announced her chemotherapy update on September 09. 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Kate Middleton has spoken out about the experience, calling the performance both 'moving and inspiring’ after making a surprise appearance at the ballet following her chemotherapy treatment.

On September 26, 2024, the Princess of Wales privately attended a matinee performance of Giselle by the English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London.

As per the PEOPLE, Kate enjoyed the performance and she shared her sentiments on the social media account.

Princess Kate wrote on X, posting a photo of artists on stage in the ballet, "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best!”

The mother of two signed the post with the beginning of her complete name Catherine, abbreviated "C.”

Notably, Princess Kate is known to have a strong interest in ballet and has privately taken her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, to performances in the past, even though Queen Camilla currently serves as the Royal Patron of the English National Ballet.

Her most recent discreet ballet appearance came over the heels of the Princess of Wales announced that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment in a video message two weeks prior, on September 9.

Royal News

King Charles wins internet with heartwarming video of new outing
Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon team up for spooky maze experience
Princess Theodora’s wedding was cancelled twice for THIS reason
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision after facing difficulties as a couple
Crown Prince Haakon’s residence burgled as stepson throws ‘wild party’
Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update
Kate Middleton ‘accused’ Prince William of ‘humiliating’ her for other girls
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff
Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly