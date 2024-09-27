Royal

King Charles wins internet with heartwarming video of new outing

King Charles III seems in good spirits amid cancer in latest public appearance

  September 27, 2024


King Charles took royal fans by surprise with his delightful appearance at Dumfries House to support his charity, The King’s Foundation.

The video from Charles’ last week’s appearance was shared by the Royal Family’s Instagram on Thursday in which he could be seen beaming with joy, exuding better health condition amid cancer battle.

Clad in a beige three-piece suit, which he paired with sky-blue button-down shirt, Charles met his foundation’s graduates, and warmly greeted locals on an estate walk.

During his visit, his majesty also spoke to school pupils on outdoor learning sessions.

The video was accompanied by the caption that read, “The King was at Dumfries House last week to support his charity, The King’s Foundation.”

“His Majesty attended a reception for the charity’s most recent graduates, met local people on an estate walk, and spoke to school pupils on outdoor learning sessions,” it added.

The caption further revealed, “His Majesty is Royal Founding President of The King’s Foundation, which is headquartered at Dumfries House and builds and supports communities where people, places and the planet can co-exist in harmony.”

Reacting to King Charles’ delightful video, Royal fans wrote heartfelt comments underneath his video.

One fan noted, “I want all the world to know someday just how kind and generous a man King Charles is and always has been.”

“King Charles is so dapper!” added another.

While one user penned, “It’s a pleasure to watch His Majesty so happy and relaxed.”

Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon team up for spooky maze experience
Princess Kate marks surprise appearance at special event after completing chemotherapy
Princess Theodora’s wedding was cancelled twice for THIS reason
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision after facing difficulties as a couple
Crown Prince Haakon’s residence burgled as stepson throws ‘wild party’
Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update
Kate Middleton ‘accused’ Prince William of ‘humiliating’ her for other girls
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff
Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly