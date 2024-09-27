Yumna Zaidi walks streets of Central London in style 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Yumna Zaidi has taken her charm to the streets of London ahead of Hum Style Awards 2024. 

The Nayab star took to her Instagram on Friday, September 27 to share a sneak peek from her London getaway.

Zaidi posted a video that kicked off with a mirror selfie further featuring insights from the hustle and bustle of Central London.

However, the Parizaad star made her social media feed look even more glamorous by uploading breathtaking views from the city’s nightlife as she walked streets with her best buddy and co-star Ahmed Ali Akbar.

In the next part of the footage, the superstar had her style mode ON, wearing a brown overcoat with a pair of black pants. She amps up her look with a cap and no-makeup.

Alongside the clip, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor penned a caption, “Kuch Kuch Central London views from my cam. See you all soon.”


Shortly after the diva’s post did rounds, her ardent fans were quick enough to react and show love.

One person wrote,“Good to see Ahmad and Yumna together.”

“Whyy your so cutee??” the second penned.

“Can’t wait to see my cutest Yumnipie as host,” the third effused.

To note, London marks Zaidi’s second holiday destination after charming the streets of LA, Chicago, New York and Dallas for an ‘upscale’ fan meet and greet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yumna Zaidi has gained popularity for her steamy chemistry opposite Wahaj Ali in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin. 

