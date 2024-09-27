Amitabh Bachchan reflects on job struggles after finishing college

Amitabh Bachchan’s road to securing a job after education was not a bed of roses!
In the latest episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the Ganapath actor engaged in a lively conversation about his career and personal life opposite rollover contestant Abhishek Sandhu, an Employment officer with the Haryana Government.
The discussion turned light-hearted when the veteran star responded to the rollover contestant’s experience of searching for a job after completing his engineering degree.
“When you knew there were no jobs, why did you study it in the first place?” the Goodbye star humorously responded.
Bachchan then went on candidly explaining his own challenges after finishing his Bachelor of Science(BSC) degree, "Even I didn’t know what would happen. I did BSc, and after that, I had no idea, and nothing really happened."
He continued, "I went somewhere, but neither the BSc nor the TS proved useful. To this day, I don’t recall a single thing I studied.”
In another episode of KBC, the Bollywood legend shared a behind-the-scenes story from his iconic 1981 film Yaarana, revealing he had been subjected to electric shocks while filming the famous song Sara Zamana Husn Ka Deewana.
To note, Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC is the most-watched show on the television screens.