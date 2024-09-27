Trending

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on job struggles after finishing college

Amitabh Bachchan goes a trip down memory lane, recalling his personal struggles in latest episode of 'KBC'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan goes a trip down memory lane, recalling his personal struggles in latest episode of KBC
Amitabh Bachchan goes a trip down memory lane, recalling his personal struggles in latest episode of 'KBC' 

Amitabh Bachchan’s road to securing a job after education was not a bed of roses!

In the latest episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the Ganapath actor engaged in a lively conversation about his career and personal life opposite rollover contestant Abhishek Sandhu, an Employment officer with the Haryana Government.

The discussion turned light-hearted when the veteran star responded to the rollover contestant’s experience of searching for a job after completing his engineering degree.

“When you knew there were no jobs, why did you study it in the first place?” the Goodbye star humorously responded.

Bachchan then went on candidly explaining his own challenges after finishing his Bachelor of Science(BSC) degree, "Even I didn’t know what would happen. I did BSc, and after that, I had no idea, and nothing really happened." 

He continued, "I went somewhere, but neither the BSc nor the TS proved useful. To this day, I don’t recall a single thing I studied.”

In another episode of KBC, the Bollywood legend shared a behind-the-scenes story from his iconic 1981 film Yaarana, revealing he had been subjected to electric shocks while filming the famous song Sara Zamana Husn Ka Deewana.

To note, Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC is the most-watched show on the television screens. 

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans

Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

Trending News

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Maya Ali shares adorable moment with Wahaj Ali's daughter at brother's wedding
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Ali Rehman Khan breaks silence on linkup with Nusrat Hidayatullah
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Yumna Zaidi walks streets of Central London in style
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spills on most 'irritating' habit of actor
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Vicky Khaushal shows off epic dance move during work out
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Triptii Dimri DEFENDS playing Zoya in ‘Animal’
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
‘The Glassworker’, Pakistan’s first animated film submitted for Oscars 2025
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’