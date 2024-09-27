World

Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to assert that immigrants are a threat to America

  • September 27, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the US-Mexico border for the first time in her 2024 presidential campaign on Friday, September 27.

As per multiple outlets, Harris plans to go to Douglas, Arizona, a small border town, to share her vision for improving the immigration system.

According to a campaign aide, she advocates for a system that is “secure, fair, orderly, and humane,” in contrast to Trump's divisive rhetoric.

Harris will also outline her bipartisan plan for enhanced border security.

This comes as Donald Trump continues to assert that immigrants are a threat to America.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, more than 7 million migrants have been arrested for illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

However, the number of border crossings has significantly decreased since the announcement of an asylum ban earlier this year.

Immigration is a crucial issue for voters, particularly in Arizona, which is a key battleground state with a significant Latino population.

Recently, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have intensified their attacks on immigrants, making false claims about legal Haitian immigrants in Ohio and suggesting that immigrants are responsible for crime and job losses.

