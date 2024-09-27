Entertainment

Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about Michael Polansky engagement

Lady Gaga accidentally called Michael Polansky her ‘fiancé' during the Olympics in July

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Lady Gaga has made a shocking confession about her engagement to fiancé Michael Polansky.

During her recent appearance at Graham Norton Show on Friday to promte her film Joker: Folie à Deux, the singer cum actress revealed that she wanted to keep her engagement to Polansky a secret.

“He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking,” Gaga shared.

She went on to add, “Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying 'This is my fiancé.’”

“I had wanted to keep it a secret!” Gaga added while laughing out loud.

During the Olympic in July, a video of Gaga went viral in which she could be heard introducing the businessman as “my fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, after opening the ceremony.

The duo first sparked romance in 2020, when they were caught kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

After some weeks Gaga went Instagram Official with Polansky in a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

This marks Lady Gaga's third engagement, following previous one with Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney.

