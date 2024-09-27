Entertainment

‘Ballerina:’ Ana de Armas steps into ‘John Wick’s World in spin-off trailer

‘John Wick 5’ starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves has announced the release date

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024


Ana de Armas is crossing paths with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in Ballerina!

With the release of Ballerina’s action-packed trailer on Thursday, September 26, the fans are thrilled to see glimpses of the forthcoming movie where Reeves is all set to reprise his role as John Wick.

Armas, on the other hand, will be playing the lead role in the movie and will step into the spotlight as Eve Macarro, a ballerina training to be an assassin under the supervision of the Ruska Roma’s assassin traditions.

The actress’ character will be seen seeking revenge against a group of hitmen that brutally murdered her family with her stunning combat assassin skills.

With a blend of barbarous fighting scenes and graceful ballet moves, the trailer promises to provide a thrilling experience to the fans, who are eagerly waiting the release of the movie.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, September 26, Armas also shared the trailer and expressed excitement for her upcoming film.

“So excited for you to meet Eve Macarro. The first trailer for BALLERINA is out,” captioned the actress.

Flooding the comment section, the fans expressed their excitement for the movie.

“Ana, this trailer is amazing!! You literally put your whole heart and soul into making this film!” praised one.

Another complimented, “Ballerina Girl is killing it in this trailer! Congrats Ana.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which is the fifth sequel to John Wick movies is slated to release on June 6, 2025, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, and Keanu Reeves.

